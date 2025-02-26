The Oslo Symposium 2025, taking place on February 28th at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Oslo, will bring together key political figures, thought leaders, and activists to address the growing challenge of antisemitism in Norway, Scandinavia, and Europe.

Event organizers stated, "This critical event will coincide with the official relaunch of the Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus in the Norwegian Parliament on March 3rd, 2025, at a time when the need for strengthening support for Israel is more urgent than ever. The symposium and caucus launch come in the wake of the continuous erosion of ties between Norway and Israel, driven by Norway's increasing support for Palestinian causes and its lack of support for Israel following the October 7th terrorist attacks."

Member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) MK Shelly Tal Meron, from Yesh Atid, will attend the Oslo Symposium 2025, along with Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). Their presence is a demonstration of the strong, unwavering ties between Israel and its Christian allies, particularly in the fight against antisemitism and the promotion of shared values such as peace, democracy, and freedom.

The Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus will officially relaunch during the same weekend, signaling a pivotal moment in strengthening Israel-Norway relations. The caucus will continue to serve as an essential platform for fostering Israel’s support within Norway’s political landscape, particularly by countering antisemitic rhetoric, advocating for Israel’s right to self-defense, and working to repair the current rift in relations between the two nations.

Dag Juliussen, director of the Norwegian branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), comments, “There is a strong grassroots movement with tens of thousands of Christians supporting Israel here in Norway. We, in the Norwegian branch of the ICEJ, are working purposefully to promote this support. We are very grateful to have MK Shelly Tal Meron and the delegation from the IAF, including Josh Reinstein and Leo Van Doesburg, visiting us here in Oslo during the Oslo Symposium! It is so important that their voices are heard in the public sphere and among politicians here in Norway!”

Leo Van Doesburg, IAF Europe Director, adds, “Despite the current anti-Israel stance of the Norwegian government, the Oslo Symposium organized by the International Christian Embassy, meetings with legislators, and the relaunch of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Norwegian Parliament highlight the strong support Israel enjoys in both civil society and Parliament. This year’s elections could prove to be a pivotal moment, an opportunity for a policy shift that could restore a strong and enduring friendship between Israel and Norway.”

Himanshu Gulati, MP and Chairman of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Norwegian Parliament, states, “We in the Progress Party, the biggest Norwegian opposition party, are proud friends of Israel. We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, and are appalled by the increase in anti-Semitism since the horrific attacks of 7th October. The Israel Allies Caucus relaunch and other events taking place in Oslo at the end of February are a testament to our support and friendship towards Israel in Norway.”

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), says, "The relationship between Israel and Norway is broken, and faith-based diplomacy is key to rebuilding it. The growing Christian support for Israel in Norway provides a strong foundation to push back against rising anti-Semitism and rebuild trust."

“I will travel to Oslo, Norway, this Thursday to speak at the Oslo Symposium 2025, where I will present the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas — including the 7.10 massacre, the issue of gender-based violence as a weapon of war, and the state of our 63 remaining hostages. I will also emphasize Israel's commitment to a better future and long-term stability in the Middle East and its surrounding regions. The Symposium, a biennial Norwegian Christian conservative conference, will host a session on Israel, during which I will address the attendees. I will be the first Israeli legislator to visit Norway in some time, given the current state of relations between our nations, and my visit symbolizes the potential for a positive change in these relations," said MK Shelly Tal Meron.