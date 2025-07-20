Israeli track and field athlete Blessing Akwasi Afrifah won gold Saturday in the 200-meter sprint at the 2025 U-23 Championships in Bergen, Norway, for the second time.

The 21-year-old athlete, born in Tel Aviv to Ghanaian parents, completed the race in 20:64 seconds, beating his Italian opponent, who finished it in 20:69 seconds.

Last year, Afrifah came out on top in the race at the same competition, which was held then in Finland, finishing the race in 20:67 seconds.

Afrifah ascended to the top rung of the podium to receive his medal as the Israeli National Anthem - Hatikva - played.