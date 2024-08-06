IAF aircraft on Tuesday morning eliminated armed terror cells during a security operation in Jenin.

The eliminations were carried out in two separate strikes. Security sources said one of the strikes targeted two armed terrorists driving on a motorcycle and attempting to harm Israeli forces, and that the second strike targeted a cell of four terrorists who posed a threat to forces in the area.

According to reports, hits were identified on some of the terrorists. Arab reports said that at least one of the terrorists was eliminated, and a second is in critical condition.

The IDF confirmed, "A short while ago, in two separate strikes, an IAF aircraft struck armed terrorist cells during a counterterrorism operation in the area of Jenin. Details to follow."

On Monday night, Border Police officers in Jenin eliminated four terrorists and neutralized ten others.

In one of the arrest operations, a terrorist attempted to escape the forces, together with another terrorist. The officers opened fire at the escaping terrorists, eliminating one and neutralizing the second.

תיעוד הפעילות בג'נין דוברות המשטרה

In another incident, terrorists opened fire and hurled explosives at security forces. The forces eliminated three terrorists and neutralized nine others.