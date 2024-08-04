Israel is bracing for a potential multiday attack by Iran and Hezbollah following the elimination of two senior terrorists last week, an Israeli official told NBC News on Sunday.

The official said Israel fears waves of missiles and drones could be fired over several days in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr .

“They’ll just try to wear us out,” the official told NBC.

On the phone call last week between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said it was “tense.”

“There is strong US pressure to reach a ceasefire,” the official said. “Biden wants it to happen during his time in office.”

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke during a press briefing on Sunday about the preparations for an Iranian retaliation for the elimination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

"I want to discuss the rumors and emphasize - there are no changes to the Home Front Command's defense policies. Until it is said otherwise, there are no changes. We will give an update only when needed," Hagari stated.

He emphasized that the military is prepared and ready for an attack. "Our readiness for defense is very high on the land, air, and sea. We are prepared for any breaking threat."

Hagari was asked why Israel is not conducting a preemptive strike against the threats and answered: "We will carry out every order of the political echelon."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile, met the unit which is tasked with providing troops on the field with the appropriate technological means.

"Today I reviewed the deployment of IDF troops, and their readiness for both defensive and offensive activities," Gallant stated after the visit.

"Our readiness in terms of defense is high - be it on the ground or in the air, and we are prepared for both a swift response or attack. If they dare to attack us, they will pay a heavy price," he added.