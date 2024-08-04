Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Ground Corps Technology Brigade (‘Hatal’), which is tasked with providing troops on the field with the appropriate technological means.

Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Rami Aboderam briefed the Minister on the unit’s activities during the war, detailing the integration of new weapons and technological solutions in all combat arenas.

During the discussion, Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of creating and providing troops with advanced technological resources to ensure their readiness for operational activities.

"Today I reviewed the deployment of IDF troops, and their readiness for both defensive and offensive activities," Gallant stated after the visit.

"Our readiness in terms of defense is high - be it on the ground or in the air, and we are prepared for both a swift response or attack. If they dare to attack us, they will pay a heavy price," he added.