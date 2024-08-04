IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke during a press briefing on Sunday about preparations for Iranian retaliation for the elimination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

"I want to discuss the rumors and emphasize - there are no changes to the Home Front Command's defense policies. Until it is said otherwise, there are no changes. We will give an update only when needed," Hagari stated.

He emphasized that the military is prepared and ready for an attack. "Our readiness for defense is very high on the land, air, and sea. We are prepared for any breaking threat."

Hagari was asked why Israel is not conducting a preemptive strike against the threats and answered: "We will carry out every order of the political echelon."

The spokesman also discussed the IDF's operations in the Gaza Strip and concentrated on the Philadelphi Corridor. "Until now dozens of tunnels have been found. Not all of the smuggling tunnels in the Philadelphi Corridor are active tunnels. some are very old and have been dealt with in the past by IDF forces. The IDF is thoroughly destroying the underground infrastructure in the corridor."

Asked regarding a possible withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor in a hostage deal, he answered: "We prepared several alternatives regarding the Philadelphi Corridor which we presented to the political echelon. They are built both on the moves that are being made now, the technology, and the oversight, and the political echelon will decide how to carry out the task."