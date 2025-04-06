The Czech Republic is close to announcing the relocation of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported.

According to the report, a senior Czech official recently met with a senior Israeli official and informed him that the Czech government has decided to soon relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.

The report further noted that the Czech move is being made at the request of US President Donald Trump, who relocated the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem during his previous term in 2018.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced in March of 2024 that he intends to move his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming months.

Fiala stated at the time that, before the decision is officially made, all aspects and consequences of the move will be examined.

In 2021, the Czech Republic opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.