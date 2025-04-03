Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi held discussions on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The talks focused on coordinated efforts to stabilize the situation, with both sides condemning what they characterized as "artificially and unjustifiably escalated tensions" orchestrated by Western nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that military strikes on Iran or threats to target its nuclear infrastructure would be "illegal and unacceptable." Such actions, it warned, could trigger "severe and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences" with ramifications extending across the Middle East and beyond.

The conversation comes several days after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

In response, Iran’s state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X that Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch."

Later, Trump again threatened Iran , saying he could consider imposing secondary tariffs on Iran should the Islamic Republic fail to agree to a deal on its nuclear program.