President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday evening for an investigation into the way in which the Military Police decided to arrest the eight soldiers at Sde Teiman, on suspicion of abusing a terrorist.

"I believe that an immediate, sensitive, and responsible investigation of the way soldiers were detained for questioning yesterday is necessary," said President Herzog at the Galilee Conference in Acre.

He emphasized that "this investigation has nothing to do, and must not have anything to do, with the very necessity and authority to carefully investigate suspicions of serious acts."

He also said that "the morality of the IDF and its soldiers has always been a source of our pride, to ourselves and towards other countries, and international law. It has always stood the test of time, because many enemies around the world are trying to harm us and our strength, among others, by using tools of international law – to persecute our commanders, our soldiers and our elected officials. For this reason, we must behave morally and responsibly. Period."

"We are in one of the most difficult and challenging weeks in the war since October 7th. We must not put any more burden on our soldiers at this time. We must strengthen the IDF and its commanders. And above all we must strengthen the spirit of the people and their unity. I see a dramatic increase in hate speech, fake news and incitement. It is very dangerous. We don’t know where this could end. Let the IDF win and stop this harassment!"

As mentioned, eight soldiers were arrested yesterday by the Military Police who raided the Sde Teiman base, while the investigative soldiers were wearing masks on their faces.

A confrontation between the soldiers developed and dozens of citizens came to demonstrate against the decision to arrest soldiers. Members of Knesset Zvi Sukkot, Nissim Vatori, Almog Cohen and Minister Amichay Eliyahu came to protest, and some of them entered the base together with the protesters.

Later dozens came to demonstrate outside the Beit Lid base, where the arrested soldiers were taken to and a little while later protesters managed to break through the gate and enter the building to demonstrate.

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, came to the base and held an assessment with senior officers and commanders.

Halevi said: "The IDF backs its regular and reserve duty soldiers. We came to Beit Lid, because this is where our soldiers are located, and we want to make sure that nothing more serious happens."

Halevi referred to the protesters and said: "The fact that the rioters came to the base and attempted to break in is a serious breach of the law, bordering on anarchy, harming the IDF, the security of the country, as well as the war effort."