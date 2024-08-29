Activists from the Im Tirtzu movement held a protest vigil in front of the Chief Military Prosecutor's house protesting recent events, especially the arrest of the Force 100 soldiers.

Recent publications surrounding the affair claim that a captured Hamas terrorist was persuaded, through various benefits offered to him, to file a complaint against the soldiers.

It was also reported that Military Prosecution officials approached several released terrorists to investigate claims raised in international media reports.

Res. Major Shai Rosengarten, head of Im Tirtzu, said: "Stop prosecuting the soldiers! The people of Israel demand that the Chief Military Prosecutor perform her duty, provide a protective service and genuine backing for the soldiers, investigate the leak of the edited and biased video, and provide an appropriate legal response to the false claims of the terrorists. We will not let the Chief Military Prosecutor tarnish the soldiers' reputation!"