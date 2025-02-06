A military court on Thursday charged an IDF reservist with abuse of arrested terrorists under aggravating conditions.

The reservist served as a security guard at the Sde Teiman airbase. He will serve seven months and be demoted to the rank of private.

The soldier was charged after he admitted as part of a plea bargain that he carried out the actions.

According to the indictment, in a number of different instances, the soldier hit the arrested terrorists with his fist and his weapon, when they were tied and had their eyes covered. Some of the instances took place in front of other soldiers, some of whom attempted to dissuade him from his actions. The actions were filmed with the suspect's cellular phone.

The ruling stresses that the suspect's actions were extremely serious and that IDF soldiers have a responsibility to use force in accordance with the IDF's values and military commands, even during times of war.

In its decision, the court took the soldier's personal circumstances into consideration, as well as the fact that he took responsibility and had remained in prison for an extended period, and ruled that the arrangement between the sides must be respected.

The soldiers were arrested about six months ago on suspicion of harming Hamas terrorists held at Sde Teiman airbase. They were held in custody for two months. After their release, they were under house arrest with restrictive conditions, and only a few weeks ago the severe restrictions were lifted, allowing them to return to work.