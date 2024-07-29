The US Embassy in Beirut on Sunday issued a security alert for Lebanon, urging citizens to avoid travel to the area.

In a statement, the US Embassy said that it "calls US citizens’ attention to the fact that amid heightened tension in the region, some airlines are adjusting their flight schedules in Lebanon."

"Middle East Airlines (MEA) has announced that some flights originally due to land in Beirut on the evening of July 28 will now land on the morning of July 29. Other airlines are reportedly considering temporary alterations to their flight plans as well.

"The Embassy encourages US citizens traveling to or from Lebanon to monitor their flight status closely, to be aware that itineraries could change with little or no warning, and to make alternate plans."

The Embassy added, "The security environment in Lebanon remains complex and can change quicky. The US Embassy also reminds US citizens to review the current Travel Advisory, which strongly urges US citizens to reconsider travel to Lebanon. We recommend that US citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier for us to locate you in an emergency."