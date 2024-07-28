Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, on Saturday night condemned the rocket attack on Majdal Shams , in which 12 people were killed, and said that the attack “will not go unanswered”.

“Today, Hezbollah, a US-designated terror organization, murdered 12 civilians, most of them children, and injured dozens more with a deadly rocket attack in the northern Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams. I am deeply saddened by the horrific sights of children who gathered to play soccer but were killed instead,” said Herzog.

“We are certain that contrary to its false assertion, Hezbollah fired the deadly rocket - a rocket made in Iran. Hezbollah has been firing at Israel incessantly since October 8, and now crossed yet another line. This will not go unanswered,” he added.

“My heart goes out to the Druze community. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who were injured,” concluded Herzog.

Hezbollah denied it was responsible for the rocket attack, but IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari rejected that denial in remarks on Saturday night.

"In the past hour, Hezbollah has been lying and denying its responsibility for the incident. Our intelligence is clear - Hezbollah is responsible for killing innocent children. Ten-year-old children. And once again, the brutality of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization was exposed. This is a very serious incident and we will act accordingly. The IDF will do everything to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," said Hagari.