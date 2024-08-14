The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa on Wednesday morning reported that the condition of an 11-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the rocket strike on a soccer field has improved significantly.

The girl was declared the most seriously-injured victim of the massacre, and suffered a very severe shrapnel injury to her head. In the hours following the strike, she underwent a lengthy surgery.

On Tuesday, she fully regained consciousness, and her condition is now considered moderate.

The girl will remain hospitalized for another several days.

Another victim of the massacre, a 12-year-old boy who suffered light injuries, is still hospitalized and is expected to be released home in the coming days.

Twelve children and youths were murdered in the massacre and over 30 were injured, as they played soccer in the Druze town of Majdal Shams on a Saturday afternoon last month.

The victims were named as: Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11), Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10), Nathem Fakher Saeb (16), and Jifara Ibrahim (11).