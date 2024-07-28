Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night responded to the rocket attack on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, which left 11 children and youth dead and dozens injured.

Following the conclusion of a situational assessment, Netanyahu said, "Citizens of Israel, just like you, I was horrified. I was horrified to see the terrible pictures following Hezbollah's murderous attack on Majdal Shams."

"Among those killed are young children who played soccer, and also others who were murdered. The hearts of all of us are broken from these sights."

"We embrace the families, we embrace the entire Druze community during its difficult hour, which is also our difficult hour. Since I was informed about the tragedy, I have been holding constant security consultations, and I instructed that my return to Israel be moved up."

"I will gather the security cabinet immediately upon my return. I can tell you that the State of Israel will not let this pass in silence. We will not ignore this."