Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in a video released Friday.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife, as seen in the video.

In a joint statement announcing the endorsement, the Obamas praised Harris and listed her accomplishments.

“But Kamala has more than a resume,” the statement said. “She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.”

The statement added, “At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”

Obama did not immediately endorse Harris when he released a statement on Sunday , following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was not seeking reelection.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” the former president said in that statement.

A source told CNN that Obama refrained from endorsing Harris immediately because he believed it was important for the Democratic Party to have a legitimate process by which delegates would select their new nominee.

An Obama adviser told CNN that the former president was taking the same approach as he did during the 2020 Democratic primary, watching closely with the intent of being able to unify the party when a nominee is chosen – whether it was Harris or someone else. Obama’s statement was intended to keep the focus on Biden – his former vice president – on the day he announced he was no longer seeking a second term, the adviser said.

Harris’ campaign said earlier this week that she has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president.

Voting to officially nominate Harris is likely to begin on August 1, according to CNN.

The rules call for ceremonial votes for president and vice president, as well as a vote on the party platform, during the Democratic convention, which is scheduled to take place in Chicago from August 19 to 22.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)