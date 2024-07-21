The Daily Telegraph published a harsh column on Sunday against the country's new Foreign Minister, David Lammy, after he announced his decision to reinstate funding for UNRWA.

"The conservative government, which was ousted in the recent elections, has rightly decided that it cannot finance an organization so closely connected to Hamas," reads the column titled "Labor's shameful betrayal of Israel.

"At the same time, Foreign Minister David Lammy decided to reinstate funding to UNRWA and said that he had received assurance that UNRWA would 'meet the highest standards of neutrality.'

In addition, the authors of the column criticized the fact that he based his decision on data published by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health: "In his speech to the public, Lammy read quotes from victims of the war, that appear to have originated in the Hamas-run Ministry of Health."

"It should be a source of deep concern that British money will now fund an organization that is so intertwined with an existential threat to Israel. As memories of October 7 fade, the ruling Labor party seems to have forgotten how this war began, and that sustainable peace will only be achieved through the complete dismantling of the Hamas military system.”

The column ends by stating that "the decision is short-sighted and works against long-term peace and our national interest".