The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ordered the extension of the detention of the woman suspected of murdering her six-year-old son in Herzliya yesterday. The detention of Siegal Yana Itzkowitz was extended by nine days.

During the hearing, the judge reacted with shock when she looked at the photographs from the scene of the crime and slammed the pictures on the table. The police representative who presented them to the judge warned that they were "difficult pictures."

At this stage, the possibility that the suspect acted under the influence of drugs has not been ruled out. The judge refused the suspect's lawyer's request to hold the hearing behind closed doors.

The police had requested that the suspect's detention be extended by 15 hours so that she could undergo a psychiatric examination.

On Tuesday, a woman found her six-year-old grandson dead in a Herzliya apartment. The boy had stab wounds, and the family dog had been killed in a similar manner.

The boy's mother later attacked a security guard with an axe at the Seven Stars Mall. The guard was lightly wounded, and the mother was arrested.