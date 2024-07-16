The body of a six-year-old boy was found in an apartment in Herzilya on Tuesday. A dead dog was also found in the apartment

The child's body was found by his grandmother, who called the police. Police determined that there were signs of violence on the body and opened a murder investigation.

Earlier, a woman believed to be the child's mother was arrested with an axe at the Seven Stars Mall. The woman was arrested after she attacked and lightly wounded a security guard, and is suspected of murdering her child and killing the dog.

Herzilya Mayor Yariv Fisher expressed shock at the child's murder and said, "At this very moment, municipal police forces and social worker teams from the municipality are on the scene, in order to assist the police forces and support the residents of the neighborhood."