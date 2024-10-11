Sirens warning of a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded on Friday evening, shortly before 10:00, in the city of Herzliya in central Israel and in nearby areas.

Local residents reported hearing explosions. Power outages were also reported in several neighborhoods of Herzliya.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “two UAVs were detected crossing Lebanese territory. The UAVs were under surveillance from the moment they crossed the border from Lebanon.”

The IAF successfully intercepted one UAV but a second one reportedly directly hit a building in Herzliya.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Home Front Command stated that the incident has concluded.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)