A terrorist on Friday morning stabbed an elderly woman on Kdoshei Hashoah Street in the central city of Herzliya.

The woman is in "very serious" condition, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported. Medical teams began fighting for the woman's life at the scene and evacuated her to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Large numbers of police are at the scene.

Initial police estimates are that security guards who were at the scene neutralized the stabber, who suffered an injury to his foot.

MDA paramedic Idan Shina said: "We received a report regarding a woman who was injured by stabbing. We quickly arrived at the scene and saw the woman lying unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to her body. We provided her with initial medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and providing medications, and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition."

credit: דוברות מד"א

