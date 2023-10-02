Justice Minister Yariv Levin arrived today (Monday) at the sukkah of Likud activist Rafi Kedoshim and expressed his support for his candidacy for the leadership of the party branch in Herzliya, ahead of the municipal elections.

At the event, in which ministers Israel Katz and Miki Zohar also took part, Levin said, "We want to ensure that Rafi heads the largest faction in the city council, and our goal is achievable. What determines the municipal elections is each and every one of us."

Yariv Fisher, candidate of the Yesh Atid municipal faction in Herzliya, responded: "It's either a liberal Herzliya led by me or a Herzliya that is run by Kedoshim and Yariv Levin. This is an election about the lives of us and our children and we will win."

Kedoshim made headlines several years ago after the police found a cache of weapons that were hidden on the roof of a synagogue in Herzliya which is associated with his family.