President Biden appeared on the latest episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy, and spoke about the war in Gaza and his own election campaign.

When asked about transferring weapons to Israel, Biden said that "I transferred defensive weapons to Israel. I denied them offensive weapons and made it clear that they cannot use weapons in civilian areas."

At the same time, Biden answered in the affirmative to the question of whether he is a Zionist and added: " If there was no Israel, every Jew in the world would be in danger. That is why it is necessary for Israel to be strong, for there to be a safe place for Jews. And you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist."

"By the way, I'm the guy that did more for the Palestinian community than anybody. I'm the guy that opened up all the assets [who made sure that the border to Egypt is opened], that Arab countries help the Palestinians," he added. " I have been very supportive of the Palestinians. But Hamas, they’re a bunch of thugs."

Biden mentioned his visit to Israel last October, shortly after the Hamas massacre: "I was over there about eight days after the massacre, I saw photographs of mothers and daughters being tied in a rope together, and kerosene poured over their heads and burned to death. Nothing's happened like that since the Holocaust, and it's just not appropriate."

Later in the interview he was asked why he thinks American Muslims should support him, and he pointed to his efforts to support a two-state solution. I've been a strong supporter of that, and everything I've done has been. I've gotten significant support from Arab countries in the region as well," he said.

Biden also said that Saudi Arabia is interested in normalization with Israel: "In return, the US will promise to provide them with weapons if they are attacked by another Arab country, along with a civilian nuclear facility. This is a game-changer in the region. I also worked with the President of Egypt Al-Sisi, with the King of Jordan. I worked with the Arab countries very well. I don’t have a prejudice bone in my body. The Arabs are good people, they need help now."