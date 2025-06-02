Trump blames Biden 'open border' policy for Colorado attack

US President Donald Trump blamed the policies of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for yesterday's firebombing of an event in Boulder, Colorado, that was held in solidarity with the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, "Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

The attacker, who has been identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is in the US illegally as his visa expired in February 2023, Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, stated.

Eight people were injured when Soliman threw Molotov Cocktails at a peaceful demonstration calling for the release of the Israeli hostages.

Soliman has been charged with a hate crime.