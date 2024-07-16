Some would surely label me a 'conspiracy theorist' since I never took the Covid shot. Being healthy, my reasoning is simple: "If it ain't broken don’t fix it!" My health is fine so I leave it alone.

Most of those who refused the shot doubted the mainstream media's honesty since their reporting failed to mention the Covid vaccine injured and the vaccine related mortality. They would say for instance that CNN's numbers about Covid couldn't be trusted. But now these same people have the chutzpah to quote CNN's deceitful numbers about the alleged Israeli 'genocidal' attacks in Gaza. Sorry, buddy ,but if CNN wasn't reliable then, it still isn't today. These cherry picking two-faced people embrace the media they once repudiated when it fits their agenda.

When CNN lies about Covid, they feel indignant about CNN.

When CNN lies about Israel, they feel indignant about Israel.

But you know what, I can live with antisemites' predictable hypocritical behavior. But what I can't stand is Jewish bleeding hearts spitting on their brethren's country. Case in point, Vera Sharav, a leading figure of the anti-Covid resistance, recently declared on Celia Farber's Substack that "what Israel is doing in Gaza is genocide".

Such statement is not only a lie but an injustice.

Who does she think will benefit from this unfounded declaration? Who does she think – other than the Jews – will pay for it?

"Does a spring pour forth from the same opening both fresh and salt water?" Nothing productive can come out of such pronouncement.

First of all, genocide is not a matter of opinion but of facts. * About 15% of the buildings in Gaza are irreversibly damaged. It is war, so the media focus on desolated areas. Standing buildings won't sell. And even if all the buildings were flattened, that wouldn't make it genocide. Gazans could still live in tents for a while like their forefathers did for centuries in their neighboring Arab countries. And if the situation was that bad, why are Gazans asking for soft drinks and nicotine rather than food and shelter? Because there is no genocide in Gaza . And no famine.

No one doubts that there is complete destruction in parts of Gaza, but how could it be otherwise when there is a 700 km long genocidal metro that has to be blown up?! Please take a moment to listen to what Mosab Hassan Yousef, an honest 'Palestinian' Arab, has to say about the October 7 massacre and Israel's response to it: 'Son of Hamas' Tackles University Antisemitism, Exposes Hamas 'Holy War' to Wipe Out Jews . (Youtube)

Needless to say, Vera has fallen into Hamas ' trap by promoting its narrative. She, like too many other leftists, is eating in Yahya Sinwar's hand. As a proof, the very first comment about her statement is "Vera Sharav deserves respect. The Israeli Zionists do not." That post alone shows that the only way a Jew is deemed respectable by the World is when he is defaming his brethren. She sadly has provided ammunition to homicidal zealots and emboldened the Enemy she claims to be fighting.

Why is she suddenly siding with Amalek?

The last chapter in life matters most. Look at Hitler's meteoric rise and his last pathetic chapter! In her life's last chapter, Vera Sharav, by accusing Israel of genocide, voids all her wonderful previous achievements . Unless she repents and publically apologises, she will be remembered as an intoxicated Leftist, a zealous Don Quixote akin to the likes of Bernie Sanders and Noam Chomsky who have no practical solution to offer other than accusing their own people.

That's the leftist self-defeating modus operandi: unfriendly fire.

Nobody can sit on both sides of the fence. You cannot be both for and against your people.

Marc 'Edge' Doyon is with Légende Communication , Quebec, Canada, where he is a computer graphic artist specializing in visual communication.