Former US President Donald Trump made an appearance on Monday night at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, his first public appearance since the assassination attempt on him this past Saturday.

Trump was seen with a bandage over his right ear as GOP delegates cheered wildly. The appearance came hours after the convention had formally nominated the former president to head the Republican ticket in November against President Joe Biden.

Trump landed in Milwaukee on Sunday night, a little more than 24 hours after he was wounded in the failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The shooter in Saturday's incident has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man who was located on the roof of a manufacturing plant about 130 yards from Trump's location.