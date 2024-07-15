Former US President Donald Trump landed in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention, a little more than 24 hours after he was wounded in a failed assassination attempt , AFP reported.

"Touchdown in Milwaukee with @realdonaldtrump," his son, Eric Trump, posted on social media site X, including with a video peering through the cockpit as pilots landed the Republican presidential candidate's plane.

People could be seen disembarking from the plane at the airport in Milwaukee.

Trump had insisted he would stick to his schedule for the convention despite Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania which left one bystander dead, two wounded, and Trump himself nicked in the ear.

Republicans are expected to confirm Trump as their nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the White House in November.

Trump is also expected to announce his running mate as early as the opening day on Monday, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, US federal officials charged with security at the Republican Party's convention said they are not planning to make any changes to their security protocols despite the assassination attempt against Trump.

“We are confident in the security plans for this event and we are ready to go,” Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the US Secret Service's coordinator for the convention, said at a televised briefing for reporters, according to Reuters. “We are not anticipating any security changes.”

"We feel very comfortable that we're working with the Secret Service," Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said in an interview on Fox earlier on Sunday. "We're working with 40 different law enforcement agencies in terms of what that security is going to look like."

The shooter in Saturday's incident has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man who was located on the roof of a manufacturing plant about 130 yards from Trump's location.

The FBI said on Sunday that the shooter acted alone and that it is still actively investigating the shooter’s background – including working to gain access to his phone.

“We are working to get access to the phone,” Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said. “We have shipped the phone to our lab at Quantico.”

Rojek also said the FBI has “not identified an ideology associated with the subject,” but cautioned that “we’re still very early in this investigation.”

He added the FBI doesn’t “have any kind of fidelity right now on the shooter’s actions immediately prior to him engaging the former president.”