Bereaved father Yitzhar Shai responded to reports that senior Hamas terrorist Mohammed Deif, leader of the terror group's military wing, has been eliminated.

"While the entire nation awaits final confirmation of the elimination of the scum, the murderer, may his name and memory be erased, I am actually expressing a small wish: May he still not be dead," he said.

"I hope he is severely wounded, suffering greatly from burns and excruciating pain, breathing heavily his last breaths and already praying for it to be over. May it not end easily for him. Let him suffer hellish torment for a few good hours, preferably a few terrible and harsh days, but while being fully aware and understanding who struck him and who exacted the price for his victims, finally.

"And when, after a long and difficult agony, his vile soul expires, I hope there is an afterlife where his wretched soul will walk among the rows of 1,600 souls of the victims of this cursed war. And they will spit on him and each lash him in turn, pure and innocent souls taken by the scum and his murderous friends.

"And at the end of the humiliating path his vile soul will travel, instead of reaching his imagined 70 virgins, it will reach hell to continue roasting there forever in infernal fire and endless suffering, along with other despicable murderers who rose against us that day.

"I hope to know that this was the fate of one of the main responsible individuals for the death of my beloved son, who fell in a heroic battle defending the innocent from the vile envoy of this scum, may his name and memory be erased."