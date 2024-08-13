Mohammed Deif and the scene of the strike which eliminated him

A courier with the military wing of Hamas passed on information to the IDF that helped in the elimination of Mohammed Deif , the head of Hamas’ military wing, Al-Arabiya reported on Monday.

According to the report, the courier revealed the location where Deif and Rafa’a Salameh had met before their elimination and delivered to Israel complete maps showing the locations of tunnels and weaponry in Rafah.

The report also said that the courier would pass messages from Hamas’ Rafah Brigade commander, Muhammad Shabana, to the other leaders of the organization and thus discovered the location of Deif in a compound west of Khan Yunis and revealed it to Israel.

Al-Arabiya also stated that, in the wake of these conclusions, it was decided that the internal apparatus of Hamas will no longer be in charge of the security detail of the organization's senior officials who fear that they will also be eliminated.