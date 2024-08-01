Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded Thursday to the joint IDF and ISA announcement that Hamas' Mohammed Deif is confirmed as having been eliminated in Khan Yunis earlier this month.

"Mohammad Deif, the 'Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,' was eliminated on 13.07.24," Gallant said. "This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war."

He stressed, "The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating, and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated."

"Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists - both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre," Gallant promised. "We will not rest until this mission is accomplished."

According to the joint confirmation, Deif was eliminated in the strike, and this was confirmed several weeks ago.

Deif was the commander of Hamas' military wing, and second-in-command of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th Massacre, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip.

Following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets conducted a precise, targeted strike on a compound in which Mohammed Deif and Rafa'a Salameh, the Commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, were located. The elimination of Rafa'a Salameh was confirmed several weeks ago.

Additional terrorist operatives were also eliminated during the strike.