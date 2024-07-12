Yemen’s Houthi rebels likely fired an Iranian-made anti-ship cruise missile at a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea in December, the US military has said in a new report, according to The Associated Press.

A report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released Wednesday linked the attack on the Strinda , which set the vessel ablaze, to Tehran, the Houthis’ main backer in Yemen’s nearly decade long war. The findings correspond with those of a Norway-based insurers group that also examined debris found on the Strinda.

The Strinda was coming from Malaysia and was bound for the Suez Canal and then on to Italy with a cargo of palm oil when it was struck by a missile December 11. The attack sparked a major fire on board that the crew later extinguished without anyone being hurt.

Debris found on board later was analyzed by the US military. The DIA compared the pieces of the engine from the missile found on board to the Iranian Noor anti-ship ballistic cruise missile.

“The Iranian Tolu-4 turbojet engine, used in the Noor (missile), has unique features — including the compressor stage and stator — that are consistent with engine debris recovered from the ... Houthi attack on the M/T Strinda,” the DIA report said. A stator is the stationary portion of an engine.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, responding to questions from AP, denied arming the Houthis despite the reports. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied that it has provided the Houthis with weapons.

“We are aware that (the Houthis) have significantly developed their military capabilities relying on their very own sources,” the mission said. “The prolonged war against them is the primary factor behind the expansion of their military prowess.”

The Houthis have launched several drones towards southern Israel in recent months. In addition, they have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since November, in what they say are attacks in solidarity with Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

Last week, the Houthis claimed they conducted four military operations targeting four ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean Seas as well as the Indian Ocean, which they said were "linked to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel".