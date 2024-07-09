Amin Abed, a Gazan activist known for leading anti-Hamas protests was hospitalized on Monday after being brutally assaulted by a group of masked men.

Abed told the BBC that he was abducted near his house by a group of five men who were armed with guns and machetes. He was taken to a semi-demolished house, beaten, and called "an agent for Israel" and "a traitor."

Abed's assailants were reportedly ordered to break his fingers so he could not again write criticism of Hamas or "the heroic events of October 7th."

After a group of passers-by attempted to intervene, the attackers fired shots into the air and told them to stay away, claiming they were from Hamas security forces. Eventually, the assailants left and bystanders were able to take the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the report, Abed wrote a long post on Facebook on Monday morning, accusing Hamas of “dividing the Palestinian people” and “quashing their dream of a state”.

Abed has been a vocal opponent of the terrorist organization for several years and has recently voiced his opposition in interviews with international media, telling the BBC: “[Hamas] has a lot of support among those outside Gaza’s border, who are sitting under air conditioners in their comfortable homes, who have not lost a child, a home, a future, a leg.”

Following the attack he told the British broadcaster: "I will not stop using my right to express my rejection of the 7 October attack."

The Palestinian Authority ruling party Fatah condemned the assault, while not mentioning Hamas by name, it said that the "de facto authorities in Gaza" had allowed "criminality" to spread in the area and held them fully responsible for Abed's well-being.