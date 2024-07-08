Zikim Beach, located a few kilometers north of the Gaza Strip, will be opened to bathers at the start of August.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, about 20 soldiers are expected to secure the beach 24 hours a day, and a 60-meter shelter will be erected at the site.

On October 7, many terrorists infiltrated Zikim Beach through the sea and massacred 19 civilians. The bereaved families toured the site before the IDF began reconstruction operations.

In footage published several weeks ago, vessels are seen arriving at Zikim Beach on October 7, with dozens of terrorists opening fire on several bathers who were there at the time.

The IDF managed to sink ships in real time and fire at the terrorists, but 19 people were murdered on the beach.

The footage shows a man who was on the beach with his dog, a few meters from the terrorists who shot at him but missed. He survived before eventually being rescued.

The security coordinator of Kibbutz Zikim said that two boats were making their way to Ashkelon Beach but the Navy managed to thwart them.