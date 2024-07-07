Anat Angrest, mother of kidnapped soldier Matan Angrest, revealed on Saturday night at a rally at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv that she received a sign of life from her son in a video that was found in the Gaza Strip.

Matan Angrest, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, was kidnapped to Gaza with serious injuries and unconscious. He was in the tank of Itay Chen and Daniel Perez , who fell on October 7 and whose bodies were taken to the Gaza Strip. Also with them was Tomer Leibovitz, who fell in the battles on October 7.

"I am considered lucky among the families of the hostages, I received a sign of life from Matan in a video that our soldiers found in Gaza," his mother said on Saturday night. "In the video we see Matan, my son, looking at the camera and turning to you, the Prime Minister. He shouts: 'Netanyahu, I don't understand how this happened, but I trust you to get me out of here'. What a disappointment Matan, the Prime Minister didn't get you out of there, they didn't talk about you at all in the first round and they don't talk about you in the next round."

"The country you're fighting for has decided that you are staying there. You're not a child because you're over the age of 18, not a woman, not elderly and not chronically ill. You're 'just' a soldier who fought and was ready to sacrifice himself. So you are staying there, in the tunnels, in the dark when you're wounded, bleeding, who knows if you’re still surviving. I turn to you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and remind you: Matan is a heroic soldier, but first of all he is a child who grew up in the State of Israel and on its values, who gave me the title of mother 21 years ago, and you, Netanyahu, gave me the title of mother to a child was kidnapped in hell 9 months ago," added Anat Angrest.