The IDF has cleared for publication on Sunday that Captain Daniel Perez, 22 from Yad Binyamin, was killed in action on October 7th and his body is being held by the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

Daniel served as a platoon commander in the 78th Battalion of the 7th Formation.

Daniel was the son of Rabbi Doron Perez, the CEO of the World Mizrachi movement.

A funeral is being planned for tomorrow, to be followed by Shiva.

World Mizrachi Acting CEO Rabbi Danny Mirvis stated: "Over the past 163 days we have desperately davened for better news. Throughout that time, the Perez family has inspired us and strengthened us as we have sought to strengthen them. The global tefillot (prayers) for his wellbeing will now become global wishes of comfort."

He added: "This news came to the family on 7 Adar, the yahrzeit (death anniversary) of Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses) whose burial place is unknown, and has such become a date associated with mourning for all those whose burial places are unknown. As we have prayed and hoped for Daniel’s return until now, we continue to pray and hope for his return to a Kever Yisrael.

"May Hashem comfort Rav Doron, Shelley, and the entire family amongst all mourners of Zion and Yerushalayim, and may we see every single hostage return home."

Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel stated: "It was with great sadness that I received the bitter news about Cpt. Daniel Perez, son of Rabbi Doron Perez, member of the World Zionist Organization's management and head of the organization for spiritual services in the Diaspora. Daniel was declared an IDF casualty today who fell during the battle on October 7th. I send my condolences to my friend Rabbi Doron Perez and his family, who, even in the most difficult hours, did not lose hope."

On Saturday night, Rabbi Perez addressed a rally in Tel Aviv, stating: "I appeal to the Government of Israel: There is no contract simpler and clearer between a government and leaders and its citizens. 164 days and still 134 hostages. They are all humanitarian cases - return them all now!"

He added: "I appeal to the President of the United States: I appreciate you standing by our side during the most difficult moments for us since the Holocaust, but I appeal to you regarding the humanitarian effort. The humanitarian effort is the most important - 134 of the children, parents, and grandparents are in Gaza and must return without conditions. There should be no conditions placed on human trafficking and abduction; this is something that we as Jews are obligated to return them through a humanitarian effort. Every one of the hostages who was taken from their cribs, from their beds, in defense of their people, must return without conditions."

Shira Perez, Daniel's sister added: "In a box of his belongings that were returned, we found my brother's personal diary and were exposed to a side of Daniel that we knew less about. He writes that after visiting the extermination camps in Poland, he understood the importance of a Jewish state and the duty to defend the family and the homeland, and he writes, 'If not me, then who?' Daniel, I love you so much, I miss you endlessly, and I await the Government of Israel to bring you home immediately, together with all the hostages without exception."