Brazilian federal police on Thursday formally accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of embezzlement for allegedly misappropriating jewelry he received while head of state, including luxury items given by the Saudi Arabian government, two police sources said, according to Reuters.

This is the second time police have formally accused Bolsonaro of a crime. He was charged in March with forging his COVID-19 vaccine records.

The jewelry, some of it made by Chopard of Switzerland, was valued at $3.2 million and included a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings given to Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.

Some of the jewelry was seized by customs officials at Sao Paulo's international airport in October 2021 when it was found in the backpack of a government aide returning from Riyadh, according to Reuters.

The police accused Bolsonaro of money laundering, criminal association and embezzlement, one of the sources told the news agency.

Brazil's federal police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bolsonaro's lawyer did not return calls requesting comment. His legal defense had previously denied the former president had committed any crimes.

Brazil's prosecutor general can now chose whether to charge Bolsonaro based on police accusations. Later, the former president could be indicted if a judge accepts these potential charges.

Bolsonaro was previously investigated over whether he and top aides plotted to ignore the 2022 election results and stage an uprising to keep Bolsonaro in power.

Prosecutors have blamed Bolsonaro's statements against the country's voting system for a violent invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in January of 2023 by supporters angry about Bolsonaro’s electoral loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In June of that year, a Brazilian court barred Bolsonaro from holding public office for eight years.