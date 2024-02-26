A large rally in the Brazilian city of São Paulo took place on Sunday in support of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Ynet reported.

During the rally, Brazilian and Israeli flags were flown side by side, in a show of solidarity with Israel following current President Lula da Silva's controversial comparison of Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza to those of Adolf Hitler's.

Bolsonaro, known for his staunch support of Israel, often showcases Israeli flag at rallies, and his sons have been seen in the past wearing IDF and Mossad shirts, according to Ynet.

Brazilian media reported that Israeli flags were displayed at Sunday’s rally "in solidarity with the Jewish community in face of the recent antisemite attacks by Lula da Silva comparing the war on Hamas to the holocaust."

The supporters of Bolsonaro had gathered to show support for the former President as he finds himself embroiled in several investigations.

Da Silva caused an uproar last week after he compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler against Jews during World War II.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children. What is happening in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people has not happened at almost any other time in history. In fact, it only happened once; when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," the Brazilian President charged.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the Brazilian Ambassador, Federico Mayer, for a reprimand in the wake of da Silva’s comments. The reprimand took place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem.

"We will not forgive and we will not forget: In my name and in the name of all citizens of Israel, tell President Lula that he is a persona non grata in Israel until he apologizes and retracts his statements," Katz told the ambassador.

Later, da Silva announced that the Brazilian ambassador to Israel would be recalled and that Brazil has decided to summon Israel's ambassador to the country for a reprimand.

Despite the uproar over his comments, the Brazilian President on Saturday doubled down on his rhetoric, writing on X, “What the Israeli government is doing is not war, it is genocide. Children and women are being murdered.”