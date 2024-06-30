זירת השריפה דוברות כבאות והצלה לישראל | מחוז יו"ש

Adina Zahavi, the 45-year-old woman who was critically injured in a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in a residential apartment in the community of Kochav Yaakov in the Binyamin region, succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Adina, a mother of nine, worked with her husband to get their children out of the apartment when the fire broke out. She was critically injured while rescuing her children.

18 people were injured in the blaze in addition to Adina. Two are in moderate condition, including an eight-year-old boy with 30% second-degree burns on his lower body, and a 48-year-old man who inhaled smoke.

16 other people were lightly injured, including four young people and 12 minors between the ages of 1 and 17.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electric bicycle charger that was left plugged in and ignited near a sofa.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem.