At least three people were killed and ten others injured in a fire that broke out at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Kavian Methanol Petrochemical facility in the coastal city of Dayyer, located roughly 1,200 kilometers south of Tehran. Live footage broadcast by Iranian television showed thick black smoke billowing from the site.

Citing Kourosh Dehghan, head of crisis management in Bushehr Province, state media said the blaze ignited around 10:30 a.m. during welding operations aboard a methanol-laden vessel docked at the Kavian terminal.

Dehghan confirmed that among the ten injured, two individuals sustained serious injuries. He added that emergency response teams, including a firefighting ship and several fire engines from neighboring cities, were dispatched to the scene.

While the fire has reportedly been brought under control, cleanup efforts are currently underway. Iranian state television warned that the death toll could rise due to the severity of the incident.