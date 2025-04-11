The drone that was launched towards Israeli airspace and intercepted on Friday evening likely fell in Jordan, causing a fire, according to local media reports.

An official Jordanian source stated that the drone fell in the area of the village of Ma’in, in the Madaba Governorate in western Jordan. The source added that the crash sparked a fire in some nearby areas and an explosion was heard at the site.

The source further noted that "the incident did not result in any casualties, and the relevant authorities are responding swiftly at the scene. Civil defense teams arrived immediately at the site and brought the fire under control. A team from the Royal Engineering Unit arrived to conduct an inspection and assess the nature of the incident."

The IDF announced earlier on Friday evening that a UAV that was on its way to Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

According to Channel 12 News, the UAV was fired from Yemen and was intercepted in the area of the Dead Sea.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed firing UAVs and ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory in recent weeks, after having halted those attacks during the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

