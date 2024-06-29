A terrorist with a crossbow wounded a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade on Saturday. The officer returned fire with his service weapon, fatally wounding the attacker.

Serbia's interior minister, Ivica Dačić, described the incident as a terrorist attack against Serbia.

According to Ivica, the officer was in a guard house and the attacker had approached him several times asking him where a museum was. He carried a bag from which at one point he took the crossbow and shot the guard.

He said several people believed to have been linked to the attack have been arrested. "There are some indications that [those arrested] are already known to security services and we are talking about the Wahhabi organization, but that is not confirmed,” Dačić said, referring to a strict school of Islam.

The guard was reportedly hit in the neck and is in life-threatening condition in hospital care. He is scheduled for surgery to remove the bolt from his body.

The attacker was identified as Salahudin Zujovic, a 25-year-old man from central Serbia who had converted to Islam from Serbian Orthodox Christianity. He worked with an accomplice, who remains at large. The two has been under observation for possible terrorist activity but there was not enough evidence to detain them

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated the Serbian police for stopping the terrorist: "I would like to thank the Government of Serbia and all those involved in the prompt response, for their strong support and cooperation following the attempted terror act on the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade today, during which a Serbian guard was injured by the terrorist. I would also like to send my wishes for a quick recovery to the injured guard. Terrorism cannot be tolerated!"