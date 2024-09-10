President Isaac Herzog will this week, 11-12 September 2024, pay an official visit to Serbia and Albania where he will meet the countries’ presidents, prime ministers, and senior officials to discuss security, strategic, and economic cooperation between the countries, and the ongoing global effort to free the hostages held by Hamas.

Accompanying the President on his visit will be Idit Ohel, an Israeli of Serbian origin, and the mother of the hostage Alon Ohel who was taken captive by Hamas as he tried to escape from the Nova Festival.

The President will depart for Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday, 11 September, at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. From there, he will travel on Thursday, 12 September, to Tirana, Albania, at the invitation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Both countries are close allies of Israel, providing unwavering support in various international forums and engaging in extensive security and strategic cooperation with Israel.

During his short visit, the President will promote the global effort to secure the release of the hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, and will discuss ways to advance security, economic, and strategic collaborations between the countries, particularly those related to the wartime effort.

At the start of his visit, President Herzog will be received by Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Đurić, a relation of Alon Ohel who is being held hostage by Hamas. The President will then be welcomed at an official ceremony by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, followed by a diplomatic meeting between the two presidents. Later, President Herzog will hold diplomatic meetings with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević and Speaker of the Parliament Ana Brnabić. He will also participate in a ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in the city and meet with members of the Jewish community.

After concluding his visit to Serbia, President Herzog will depart for the Albanian capital of Tirana, where he will be received by President Bajram Begaj. Upon his arrival, the presidents will hold a diplomatic meeting. Later, President Herzog will meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Speaker of the Parliament, Elisa Spiropali.

In addition, the President will meet with descendants of Albanian citizens remembered as Righteous Among the Nations for having worked to save Jews during the Holocaust. The President will conclude his visit with a ceremony at the Holocaust memorial, commemorating the rescue of Jews in Albania, at the invitation of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, with the participation of the Jewish community.

An economic delegation from the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will accompany the President's visit, holding local business meetings to promote industrial and economic cooperation.