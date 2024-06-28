The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, on Thursday claimed responsibility for an explosives attack in Jenin in which Captain Alon Sacgiu was killed .

16 other soldiers were injured in the attack, one of them in serious condition.

Abu Hamza, spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, said that the group's terrorists detonated six explosive devices aimed at two IDF vehicles and exchanged fire with IDF troops for eight hours.

The Islamic Jihad claimed that all the IDF soldiers who were in the two vehicles were injured, as well as soldiers from the rescue force that was called to the scene.

"We will not run away from the arenas of fighting and confrontation until the occupation is removed, and the enemy will face nothing but the humiliating retreat and the lost honor in the (West) Bank and (Gaza) Strip, and in all arenas we see the strength of the spirit of the resistance, and the legendary steadfastness of our mighty nation," said Abu Hamza.