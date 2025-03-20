The IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Rashid Jahjuh, head of Hamas' General Security Forces. Rashid Jahjuh replaced Sami Oudeh, who was eliminated in July 2024.

Additionally, the terrorist Ayman Atsalih, head of the Khan Yunis sector within Hamas' General Security Forces, was also eliminated.

Hamas’ General Security Forces, which was led by Rashid Jahjuh, is a covert central unit within Hamas.

Among other responsibilities, the unit is responsible for exposing "collaborators", safeguarding Hamas senior members and assets within Gaza and abroad, and suppressing opposition to Hamas' rule.

Additionally, it operates to produce intelligence assessments that enable senior Hamas officials to plan and execute terror attacks against the State of Israel.

Jahjuh also oversaw Hamas’ propaganda efforts aimed at shaping public opinion in Gaza.

In an additional strike, the IDF and ISA eliminated Ismail Abd al-Aal, a central terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's Weapons Smuggling Unit.

In his role, he led most of the Islamic Jihad's weapons smuggling operations in recent years. The weapons smuggling unit is responsible for the transportation, storage, and smuggling of military equipment and weaponry into the Gaza Strip.