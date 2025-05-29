Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign policy, met in Tehran with representatives of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad to discuss recent developments in the Gaza Strip and the regional arena.

During the meeting, Velayati expressed absolute support for the “axis of resistance” and the ongoing war against Israel. He described the fighting in Gaza as “an extraordinary campaign and a victory in the history of Islam,” stating that “ultimately, the Palestinian people will prevail thanks to their steadfastness and ongoing struggle.”

Velayati added: “The Zionist entity is destined to disappear from the world. Israel has no future and will never achieve its malicious goals. Its defeat in the Al-Aqsa Flood (the Muslim name for the October 7 massacre - ed.) operation cannot be reversed, and it will not succeed in achieving its objectives.”

Representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad also spoke at the meeting. Khaled al-Qaddoumi, Hamas’ representative in Iran, thanked the Iranian regime for its continued support of the Palestinians, saying that despite 19 months of warfare, “the Palestinian people continue to resist the plan for forced expulsion being led by the U.S. and Israel. This plan will be thwarted.”

Nasser Abu Sharif, representative of Islamic Jihad, echoed the sentiment, saying: “Palestine belongs to its residents, and no force in the world can cause them to leave their land.”