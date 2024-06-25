National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke today (Tuesday) at the Herzliya Conference convened by the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University.

In his remarks, Gantz addressed the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

Gantz said that Israel must “return the southern and northern residents back to their homes, even at the price of escalation. We cannot let Hezbollah keep threats close to the northern border. We need to get the residents back by September 1.”

“We can put Lebanon completely into the dark, and take apart Hezbollah’s power in days,” he said, adding that the price to Israel “will be heavy. We need to back up our institutions. We need to be ready for major incidents of harm. We should try to avoid it, but if we need to do it, we cannot be deterred from it.”

On building a regional and global alliance against Iran, he said, “We still have the opportunity of normalization with the Saudis and other states, to build what we started to build, the Middle East air defense, to form a stranglehold on the Iranian axis.”