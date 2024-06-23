Chaya Gross feels blessed to call Jerusalem home for decades.

We all know a narrative is a storyline.

And the so called “Palestinian people” narrative must be exposed for what it is…one evil man’s fantasy.

Arafat, with the help of Soviet propagandists, created this storyline as a strategy to destroy the Jewish people. October 7th is not new, it is just an exaggerated version of a deep seated desire, manifest in “hi-tech” fashion, as befitting the twenty first century.

We can recall the Hebron pogrom of 1929, before the state was established, before there were so called “settlements”. Only 67 Jews tortured and bestially murdered in one day because they used hatchets and knives and fire, more primitive tools of war.

And what about the Maalot massacre? And the list goes on.

Yes we are all getting more militarily sophisticated but the intention is the same. So is the enemy's bloodthirstiness.

This war is not about Land, precious as this Holy Land is. We are not initiating wars to gain land, in fact we returned the entire Sinai to Egypt for an attempt at peace, and removed 22 thriving communities in Gush Katia, against the will of the people, I would add, again to try to give peace a chance.

And for “peace” we got October 7th and revealed an extremely well built system for the trafficking of weapons, people and whatever else was being “traded” between Egypt, our "peace partner" and Gaza. An excellent underground “trade route” for arms that could never have been built without the cooperation of the Egyptians! Never!

For centuries the Jewish people globally, every last one of them, are commanded before Purim, the holiday commentating our salvation from the planned genocide of the Jewish people, to hear the passage reminding us, again and again, to REMEMBER what Amalek did to our people when we left Egypt!

Genocide! Yes that was Haman’s plan! What did they try do to us then?

So now again, we are up against a savage barbaric enemy, and our warriors, each and every soldier, is prepared to fight to remind our enemies exactly who the Jewish Nation is.

In spite of the world being against us, and as useful idiot students are screaming from all these “temples” of higher learning to “free Palestine”, it is clear how morally bankrupt “educational institutions” have become.

How did this happen? The same old story… money talks!

And 13 billion dollars that was funnelled from Quatar to these very universities might have influenced their perspective somewhat. Excuse the cynicism.

Quatar the “home” of the Hamas leadership!

And, I should add, the largest US military base in the Middle East!

There are no coincidences.

So who exactly is feeding the "Palestinian people" narrative today? The “intellectuals”?

The Jewish people pay a very heavy price for being called the chosen people. Well worthwhile in my humble opinion, because in spite of the propaganda, we are a nation of priests and a G-d centered people. We are believers, the children of believers, and those that are determined to destroy us,want to destroy our G-d as well, just as they did to the Temple! G-d’s home!

We are an eternal people and history has shown this clearly. In every generation they come to destroy us, but G-d saves us from their hand!

We know it, they know it and the world too knows it, yet the struggle continues. And so it will until Moshiach, which we all hope is an imminent reality! It is one of the 13 principles of faith.

Can we defeat Hamas?

Can we defeat today's evil?

That, is the real question.

This war for us is about survival. It is about destroying the lies, the distortions, and unveiling the truth, on every level!

And as we all know…to understand better, we must follow the money trail! Politics is about interests.

And we must come to realize that we are on our own! And we will survive and thrive… and yes we WILL dance again…

because

AM YISRAEL CHAI!