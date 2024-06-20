On June 19th, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, family members of hostages addressed the UN Human Rights Council during a discussion of a report submitted by the Council's Commission of Inquiry. Family members of the hostages were present at the discussion and addressed the Council in response to the report.

Ashley Waxman Bakshi, cousin of Agam Berger, who was kidnapped from Nahal Oz, said: "I am here today to be the unheard voice of my cousin, Agam Berger, a 19-year-old girl who loves makeup and sushi just like me, but she was barbarically stolen by Hamas on October 7th."

"Mr. President, the report of the Commission of Inquiry completely disregards Agam’s reality. It blatantly ignores evidence and testimony of the atrocities faced by hostages, especially the women, including rape.

"By neglecting the realities of sexual violence in captivity, protections international law presumes to grant women is completely undermined. We should all be very concerned about normalizing taking people hostage and rape! The Human Rights Council is trusted with the protection of women's rights, and this report does not reflect such values."

"Are politics now shaping the way we perceive women’s rights? Is the Council willing to accept this?" she asked.

"If it was your child who was kidnapped by terrorists and you knew about the horrors they were enduring, including rape under gunpoint, trust me, you’d never pass this report. We don’t need to ask ourselves. This is our reality.

"In my baby cousin’s name, who obviously can’t be heard today, I beg the Council to reject the report."