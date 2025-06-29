Binyamin Region Shooting: IDF publishes footage from clash between soldiers and civilians

צה"ל מפרסם תיעוד מיידוי האבנים והירי לעבר הנערים דובר צה"ל

The IDF has concluded a swift investigation into violent incidents that occurred last weekend in the Binyamin region, including an altercation with security forces and the wounding of a 14-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with a live bullet lodged in his body.

According to the IDF's findings, the events were two distinct incidents, taking place approximately six kilometers apart and at different times. The investigation indicates that a soldier fired warning shots into the air during one confrontation, and it is possible that a bullet may have struck the boy due to terrain conditions.

The first event took place between 10:00 p.m. and midnight, during the eviction of an unauthorized outpost. Security forces, led by a battalion commander, were reportedly attacked violently.

At 12:37 a.m., the second incident unfolded. A patrol unit, commanded by a platoon leader, encountered 10 to 20 masked individuals throwing stones from an elevated position. The officer stopped his vehicle and fired three warning shots into the air, aiming uphill. He later reported being threatened in Hebrew by one of the individuals: "I'll put a bullet in your head, you son of a b****."

Roughly 30 minutes later, a wounded 14-year-old was brought to the Rimmonim pillbox by friends. Initial reports described the injury as resulting from a rubber bullet, but medical examination later confirmed a live round remained in his body.

The IDF emphasized that the soldier followed the rules of engagement and acted under a perceived threat. A ballistic investigation is underway to determine the source of the bullet.

Separately, the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court ordered the release of three suspects who had been arrested on Saturday in connection with the events. The court extended the detention of a fourth suspect, a minor, by one day. The police had sought a five-day extension for all the detainees, but the court rejected the request. Those released are barred from returning to the incident site. At the police’s request, their release was temporarily delayed pending a potential appeal to the District Court.