US President Donald Trump called for a ceasefire deal to return the remaining 50 hostages still held in Gaza in an all-caps post to his Truth Social platform this morning (Sunday).

The President wrote: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!! DJT."

Trump told reporters on Friday that he believes a ceasefire in Gaza could be achieved this week.

“I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going on in Gaza, and we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire,” he said.

Commenting on the US decision to donate $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been distributing boxes of food in Gaza, Trump said, “It’s a terrible situation that’s going [in] Gaza… and we’re supplying a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to.”

He added, “We’re, in theory, not involved in it, but we’re involved because people are dying. I look at those crowds of people that have no food, no anything.”

Overnight, Trump called for the end of the trial of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in another post to Truth Social.“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back. How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure."

“This travesty of ‘Justice’ will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu. The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” he added.

“We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!” concluded Trump.